Victory Records Celebrates 30 Years

CONCORD’s catalog label, CRAFT RECORDINGS, welcomes legendary rock, metal, punk and hardcore label VICTORY RECORDS to its label family. The CHICAGO-based VICTORY RECORDS was acquired in 2019 by CONCORD.

VICTORY RECORDS was formed in 1989 by TONY BRUMMEL. Throughout the 90's, BRUMMEL’s signings reflected the pulse of the streets and the indie scene at large. VICTORY's catalog includes HATE BREED, EARTH CRISIS, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, and A DAY TO REMEMBER.

