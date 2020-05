Fearless Records Will Rock Saturday, May 9th

FEARLESS RECORDS is presenting a livestream event called "FEARLESS AT HOME" this SATURDAY, MAY 9th at 3p (ET), featuring acoustic performances from FEARLESS artists like ICE NINE KILLS and THE PRETTY RECKLESS as well as appearances from ALL THAT REMAINS, I PREVAIL, STARSET and more.

Stream the event this SATURDAY at FEARLESSATHOME.COM.

