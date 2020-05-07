Black Hill Records Ready To Rock

ROUND HILL MUSIC and its ROUND HILL RECORDS division has launched a new rock label, BLACK HILL RECORDS, and has signed its first three artists. The label, based in LOS ANGELES and distributed by THE ORCHARD, has signed AUSTIN, TX duo BLACK PISTOL FIRE, NASHVILLE-based blues and rock guitarist JARED JAMES NICHOLS and BRITISH rockers THE CULT.

ROUND HILL RECORDS has also named a new executive team, led by newly-named ROUND HILL RECORDS President JOE CALITRI, who was the former GM at RED BULL RECORDS. Joining CALITRI is Head of Operations/Business Development MICHAEL VOLK, formerly of KOBALT’s AWAL and Project Director LUCY BARTOZZI, formerly of artist development company mTHEORY.

CALITRI and his team will oversee all activities at both ROUND HILL RECORDS and BLACK HILL RECORDS.

CALITRI said, “The staff and I are deeply passionate about rock culture and it’s been a dream for all of us to have the opportunity to build a new rock label from scratch. I’m also thrilled to join JOSH and the remarkably talented team at ROUND HILL MUSIC to nurture its growing portfolio of recording catalogs and develop the labels’ front line strategy."

On the launch of BLACK HILL, ROUND HILL MUSIC CEO JOSH GRUSS said, “They say rock is dead when in fact it is very much alive. Rock prevails in touring, album sales, streaming in most countries and boasts extremely devoted fans who provide steady support to their favorite artists. That’s the start of a good recipe. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love hard rock and metal, so the launch of BLACK HILL is a very special and proud moment. Having JOE and this fantastic team onboard shows how committed we are to our recording artists and recordings within our overall strategy.”

ROUND HILL RECORDS is the label division of independent music publisher ROUND HILL MUSIC, whose master catalogs include music from BUSH, THE OFFSPRING, TRIUMPH, LETTUCE, HOWIE DAY, ROYAL TEETH, RIK EMMETT and others.

