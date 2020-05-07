Town Hall

SIRIUSXM BUSINESS RADIO's "WHARTON BUSINESS DAILY" will hold a Virtual Town Hall special on “Reopening the Economy” on FRIDAY (5/8) at 10a (ET).

The show wil be hosted by DAN LONEY and the panel will include Transportation Secretary ELAINE CHAO along with business leaders like WOLFGANG PUCK, FORD COO JIM FARLEY, HYUNDAI NORTH AMERICA CEO and Global COO JOSE MUNOZ, KHAN ACADEMY founder SAL KHAN, and several others. The Town Hall will be replayed throughout the following week.

