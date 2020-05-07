-
WSLV/Ardmore, TN Re-brands As ‘Outlaw 105.1’
SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CORPORATION WSLV/ARDMORE, TN re-branded from “CAT COUNTRY 105.1” to “OUTLAW 105.1” in late APRIL. The change comes with a music repositioning from “today’s hit Country and your all-time favorites” to “more variety of Country from the ‘90s to now.”
The station, a class D AM located on the ALABAMA/TENNESSEE border, was sold to its current owner last fall (NET NEWS 11/15/19). The sale included FM translator W286DF.
Its FACEBOOK page is here. Stream the station here.
