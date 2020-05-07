WSLV

SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CORPORATION WSLV/ARDMORE, TN re-branded from “CAT COUNTRY 105.1” to “OUTLAW 105.1” in late APRIL. The change comes with a music repositioning from “today’s hit Country and your all-time favorites” to “more variety of Country from the ‘90s to now.”

The station, a class D AM located on the ALABAMA/TENNESSEE border, was sold to its current owner last fall (NET NEWS 11/15/19). The sale included FM translator W286DF.

Its FACEBOOK page is here. Stream the station here.

« see more Net News