Now A Podcast

Comedian/actress WENDY HAMMERS is bringing her long-running stage storytelling show "TASTY WORDS" to podcasting.

The show has run 18 years as a live event in LOS ANGELES and has launched as a weekly podcast culled from recordings of the live show, starting with appearances by character actors STEPHEN TOBOLOWSKY (whose stories have fueled his own podcast "THE TOBOLOWSKY FILES"), TIM BAGLEY, and CAROLINE AARON along with KELLY CARLIN, ANNIE KORZEN, and several others. Among other storytellers featured in the live show are LARRY WILMORE, the late ANNE MEARA, TV writer CINDY CHUPACK, ELAYNE BOOSLER, AMY BRENNEMAN, ALEC MAPA, LARAINE NEWMAN, author MAX BROOKS, and MERRILL MARKOE. Episodes are posting on WEDNESDAYS.

