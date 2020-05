New Affiliates

"THE MONEY PIT HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW" has been added at three more stations.

Joining the show's affiliate roster are LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WRTA-A-W253CJ/ALTOONA, PA; SN RADIO, LLC News-Talk WGNC-A-W266DC/GASTONIA, NC; FOWLER MEDIA PARTNERS Country WPAY-F (98.3 THE COYOTE)/GARRISON, KY-PORTSMOUTH, OH; and KBEST MEDIA News-Talk KBST-A/BIG SPRING, TX.

Find out more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP JOECKEL at (719) 579-6676 or skip@talkshowsusa.com.

