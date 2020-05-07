Potential Sale?

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE and the HOLLYWOOD REPORTER are both carrying reports on rumors that SAUDI ARABIA's PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is making an offer to buy WARNER MUSIC GROUP. The fund invests on behalf of the SAUDI government. SAUDI ARABIA's PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND recently bought a stake in LIVE NATION for $500 million.

See the MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE story here. And for the HOLLWOOD REPORTER story, go here.

« see more Net News