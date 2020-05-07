1 Billion Monthly Music Transitions

SUPER HI-FI has surpassed 1 billion monthly music transitions, tripling volume from its last report in back in JANUARY. Each transition reflects a unique AI calculation driving perfect song segues, sonic logos, personalities, audio advertisements, and other audio elements for commercial streaming music services.

Co-Founder and CEO, ZACK ZALON said, "The future of streaming music is more than just playlists of songs with long gaps of silence. We're using advanced technology to create very human experiences... tapestries of emotional listening that drives engagement, loyalty, and love. Our goal is to delight our customers and their listeners, and this milestone certainly indicates that we’re on the right track."

SUPER HI-FI is a suite of AI technologies designed for digital music and audio experience providers across a variety of use-cases including music, sonic branding, artist content, audio advertising, news & podcast snippets, etc. The technology perfectly blends and dynamically delivers this content all in real time.

SUPER HI-FI currently fuels enhanced experiences for SONOS RADIO, iHEARTMEDIA, PELOTON, and NAPSTER and has partnerships with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and TARGETSPOT.

