Pandemic Affects Q1

The concert promotion and ticketing business came to a screeching halt for LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT in mid-MARCH with the COVID-19 pandemic stopping all live concert action, and first quarter financial results reflect that situation with revenue falling 21% overall year-to-year to $1.366 billion, including concert revenue off 25% to $993.4 million and ticketing off 16% to $284.3 million. Sponsorship and ad revenue managed to rise 20% to $90.3 million.

As for operating income, the company's loss widened from $23.8 million to $172.7 million, with concert loss more than doubling from $59.1 million to $161.1 million and ticketing going from a gain of $42.6 million to a loss of $15.9 million.

The pandemic also affected the number of events, which fell from 8,207 to 7,067, and fans, falling from 14.9 million to 10.4 million. The company has staged "live at home" streaming events but has yet to set firm plans for a return to live concerts.

Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAPINO said, "At the beginning of the year, we were on track for tremendous growth across all our businesses with both fan demand and artist touring increasing on a global basis. However, in mid-MARCH we came to a halt and we have held no concerts in almost two months. Despite these challenging times, we continue to have full confidence in the long-term supply and demand dynamics of the live concerts industry, LIVE NATION's leadership position and our business model's ability to successfully deliver profitable growth and shareholder value."

He added that the company plans to return to staging concerts but that it "will let the facts and science tell us when we should start putting on concerts again .... We know from fans that demand will be there when the shows return."

« see more Net News