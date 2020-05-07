'Til Next Year

Due to the ongoing CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic, CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK, NY has been forced to cancel its 40th anniversary celebration called HANGOUT ON THE HUDSON at BOWDOIN PARK. The event was going to feature performances by DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and REAL ESTATE

.

WDST President GARY CHETKOF said. “The safety of our artists, fans and staff are of paramount importance. We believe in the power of music -- in its ability to unite us, to help us through tough times, and to reconnect us to each other. We look forward to being with you again, as a community, when the time is right.”

Questions can be emailed to info@hangoutonthehudson.com.

