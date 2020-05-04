Multi-Platform Initiative

In MARCH, WJCT PUBLIC MEDIA, which operates PBS WJCT TV and NPR WJCT/JACSONVILLE, launched the JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE (JME).

The new initiative was spearheaded by CEO DAVID MCGOWAN and Station Manager DAVID LUCKIN and is a collective of digital and live event platforms that provide audiences in NORTHEAST FLORIDA with their first taste of public radio music discovery.

The project includes:

* Classical on HD2 – 24-hour programming

* Anthology on HD3 – a greatest hits format featuring over 2,000 titles from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.

* Electro Lounge Radio on HD4 – a relaxing Chill channel of over 3,000 titles

* The Voidcast -- a new podcast series that travels through the history of local music from the NORTHEAST FLORIDA region hosted by VOID MAGAZINE editor MATT SHAW.

*Studio 5 Sessions – a streaming of exclusive video performances featuring local artists

* Live at the WJCT Soundstage -- from the TV station's in-house studio where audiences can enjoy watching national touring artists perform live

* WJCT-TV contributes to the JME every THURSDAY NIGHT by hosting “MUSIC THURSDAYS” live TV performances from some of the biggest recording artists

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES is consulting WJCT. Learn more here.

