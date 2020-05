New Affiliates

SUN BROADCAST GROUP added 25 new affiliates to its roster in APRIL. The additions include:

THE ROOSTER:

S.I.P. BROADCASTING Top 40 WKLW (K-94.7)/PAINTSVILLE, KY

EXPRESSVO:

S.I.P. BROADCASTING Top 40 WKLW (K-94.7)/PAINTSVILLE, KY

IMAGING CHOP SHOP

PAMAL Country WFFG-F (FROGGY 100.3)/WARRENSBURG-GLENS FALLS, NY

FLINN BROADCASTING Top 40 WWFA 102.7 KISS FM)/ST. FLORIAN-FLORENCE, AL

HOOSIER AM/FM Rock WMYK (ROCK 98.5)/PERU-KOKOMO, IN

SPLAT! RADIO IMAGING

STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS

WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. Country WICL (95.9 THE BIG DAWG)/HAGERSTOWN, MD

THE CORE

RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING Rock KDDX (X ROCK AT 101.1)/SPEARFISH-RAPID CITY, SD



PAUL SHAFFER'S DAY IN ROCK

AVC COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WBIK/PLEASANT CITY, OH

THROWBACK NATION WEEKDAY

KROL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WHMI/HOWELL, MI



RETRO POP REUNION

KROL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WHMI/HOWELL, MI

ASHLEY & BRAD

GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES Rock WWGM (THE FOX)/SELMER, TN

FLINN BROADCASTING Top 40 WYDL (HOT 100)/MIDDLETON, TN-CORINTH, MS

CHERRY CREEK RADIO AC KREC (STAR 98)/ST. GEORGE, UT



WEEKEND THROWDOWN WITH JAGGER

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KKLS-F (HOT 104.7)/SIOUX FALLS, SD



VOX EXPRESS

LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING Regional Mexican KXTA-F (99.1 LA PERRONA)/GOODING-TWIN FALLS, ID

IN THE MIX WITH DJ GROOVES

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban WNWZ-A-W285FO (MAGIC 104.9)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI

EQUITY COMMMUNICATIONS Top 40/Rhythmic WZBZ (99.3 THE BUZZ)/ATLANTIC CITY

DIGITAL SOUND & VIDEO

LOTUS Classic Rock KJOT (J105), Active Rock KQXR (100.3 THE X), Classic Hits KTHI (107.1 K-HITS), and Triple A KRVB (94.9 THE RIVER)/BOISE, ID



RED CUP COUNTRY

WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. Country WXDC/BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

AUDIOMONKY

LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING Regional Mexican KXTA-F (99.1 LA PERRONA) and KXTA-F-HD3-K248BZ (LATINX 97.5)/GOODING-TWIN FALLS, ID

