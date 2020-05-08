Q1 Up, But...

The E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY's first quarter revenues jumped 48% year-to-year to $431 million, boosted by the addition of 8 TV stations spun off from the NEXSTAR acquisition of TRIBUNE MEDIA and 15 stations from CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS during 2019, with net loss widening from $6.8 million to $11.8 million (8 to 15 cents/share).

National Media, the division that includes podcast operation STITCHER and TRITON DIGITAL, saw revenue jump from $87.3 million to $108 million, credited to growth at the KATZ digital TV networks, STITCHER, and the NEWSY TV and online news service; Segment profit rose from $4.9 million to $11.8 million. The company warned that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the results, and has suspended guidance for the rest of the year for the same reason.

Pres./CEO ADAM SYMSON said, "The year got off to an outstanding start before the impact of COVID-19 on the last two weeks of MARCH. We saw record segment profit and margin expansion in Local Media, a doubling of the segment profit in National Media over prior year, and the company's best first-quarter results since we spun off SCRIPPS Networks Interactive in 2008. We view these financial results as an affirmation of the plan we have been executing that strengthens and improves the company's operating profile.

"As the CORONAVIRUS outbreak began to spread this spring, SCRIPPS homed in on three priorities: protecting the health and well-being of our 6,000 employees; serving our audiences and communities with news and entertainment; and maintaining business continuity and strong financial stewardship. While our second quarter will be impacted by the soft advertising environment that comes as a result of this crisis, I am confident the work we are doing now sets us up for success with our audiences and advertisers.

"Our strong relationship with our local communities was evident in MARCH as viewers turned to our local news in record growth numbers. In some time periods, audiences grew up to 70% in one week. Because of our stations' decades of service to their cities, Americans know they can trust us to provide locally focused, objective coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. We also created content and advertising campaigns focused on supporting local businesses and restaurants as well as information to help our audiences find job search and other resources they need in this tumultuous time.

"The acquisitions we executed in 2019 already are serving us well in weathering this economic crisis -- helping us to capture more political and retransmission revenue as well as the benefits of geographic diversification. We entered this crisis delivering strong financial results, and we will persevere through it, bolstered by bigger audiences and higher brand awareness. On the other side of these challenges, we expect to benefit from the increased viewer loyalty and the business opportunity it will bring."

