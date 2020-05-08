Added At WBUR

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON is adding the syndicated radio version of THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" for 9p (ET) weeknights, followed by MARKETPLACE at 9:30, starting MONDAY (5/11).

Managing Dir./News and Programming SAM FLEMING said, “Audiences are hungry for meaningful news that helps bring more understanding and clarity to our lives, especially during the pandemic. THE DAILY's in-depth style of reporting complements WBUR’s own work with shows such as ON POINT and HERE & NOW. We hope our audience will enjoy this new program that’s already been a huge hit with podcast listeners.”

