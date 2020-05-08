April

PODTRAC has released its APRIL 2019 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with iHEARTRADIO topping the list, trading places with the usual leader, NPR.

All of the top 20 saw audience declines from MARCH, with three -- WNYC STUDIOS, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, and WBUR/BOSTON -- showing growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were off 15% from MARCH and up 11% year-to-year; Global Unique Streams & Downloads fell 6% for the top 10 from FEBRUARY but grew 20% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month: 2) (405 active shows) NPR (last month: 1) (48 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) (14 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (5) (80 active shows) WONDERY (4) (91 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (6) (41 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (9) (55 active shows) NBC NEWS (7) (29 active shows) ESPN (8) (68 active shows) WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA (11) (102 active shows) KAST MEDIA (12) (59 active shows) WARNERMEDIA (10) (81 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (13) (2 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (15) (56 active shows) DAILY WIRE (14) (5 active shows) TED (16) (9 active shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (17) (46 active shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (18) (35 active shows) SLATE (19) (73 active shows) WBUR/BOSTON (20) (16 active shows)

