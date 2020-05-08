-
ThinkIndie Shirts Launch To Help Save Local Record Stores
May 8, 2020 at 6:06 AM (PT)
DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP has partnered with THINKINDIE, MAGNOLIA RECORD CLUB and WEA/ADA DISTRIBUTION to raise money in support of independent retail record stores through sales of a new, THINKINDIE shirt.
All net proceeds will be sent back to participating retails stores, with $1 of each sale going to THINKINDIE DISTRIBUTION.
Each store is expected to receive a minimum of $20 per unit sale. Additionally, WEA/ADA DISTRIBUTION has stepped up to finance T-shirt manufacturing, allowing additional revenue to flow through to stores.
Retailers can sign up by emailing info@dualtone.com.
