Raising Money For Indie Stores

DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP has partnered with THINKINDIE, MAGNOLIA RECORD CLUB and WEA/ADA DISTRIBUTION to raise money in support of independent retail record stores through sales of a new, THINKINDIE shirt.

All net proceeds will be sent back to participating retails stores, with $1 of each sale going to THINKINDIE DISTRIBUTION.

Each store is expected to receive a minimum of $20 per unit sale. Additionally, WEA/ADA DISTRIBUTION has stepped up to finance T-shirt manufacturing, allowing additional revenue to flow through to stores.

Retailers can sign up by emailing info@dualtone.com.

