CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE will celebrate the start of Summer and salute service men and women with its annual “Summer Kickoff with DUSTIN LYNCH” Memorial Day weekend special. Military verterans will join LYNCH throughout the four-hour special, as well as fellow Country artists including LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KEITH URBAN, KENNY CHESNEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and more.

The special will be available for stations to air over the holiday weekend beginning SATURDAY, MAY 23rd through MONDAY, MAY 25th, any time between 6a and midnight local time. For more information contact country@westwoodone.com.

