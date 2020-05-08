'Nashville Needs A Song' Songwriting Competition

The city of NASHVILLE is hosting a songwriting competition, titled "NASHVILLE Needs A Song," to help inspire and uplift Nashvillians as they navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest is a joint initiative of the Mayor’s Office, NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. (NCVC), as well as NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI).

Winning songwriters will receive prize money to help with their financial burdens brought on by the pandemic ($2,500 to the winning songwriter, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third, with winners chosen by some of NSAI's professional songwriter members). Additionally, the winning song may be used by the city and NCVC as part of marketing initiatives, with writers and their publishers retaining all future rights to the song.

The contest, administered by NSAI, is open to songs that include at least one songwriter residing in DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN, and the submitting songwriter must be a current member of NSAI. Submissions will be accepted here through MONDAY, MAY 12th. Only the first 100 submissions will be considered.

“You need not look further than NASHVILLE to find the industry’s best songwriting talent from both established and emerging artists,” said NASHVILLE Mayor JOHN COOPER. “As we learn to safely live and work in the age of the CORONAVIRUS, we’re relying on that creativity and instinct for raw, honest storytelling to create a rallying cry that will inspire our neighbors here in DAVIDSON COUNTY and around the world.”

