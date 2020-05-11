Added At KTRH

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KTRH-A/HOUSTON is adding LEE HABEEB's syndicated "OUR AMERICAN STORIES" for weeknights starting JUNE 1st.

HABEEB said, “The ASTROS, JOHNSON SPACE CENTER, NASA, and KTRH. We are thrilled to join this town of Giants. After announcing our partnership with ENTERCOM last week in DALLAS on KRLD AM 1080, and now this partnership with the leading talk station in Houston, we are truly humbled. There are milestones, and we have just crossed two really big ones.”

Contact AMERICAN PRIVATE RADIO for more information at (855) 276-8020 or OurAmericanNetwork.org.

« see more Net News