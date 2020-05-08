Leighton Peck

It's the end of an era as after 19 years as PD at HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS, LEIGHTON PECK has resigned his post.

All totaled PECK was at KS95 nearly 29 years, and worked under PD's BOB DAVIS and TODD FISHER, and is only the fourth PD at the station. The first being CHUCK KNAPP.

PECK started at KS95 as a parttimer in 1991 and worked himself into nights and then middays before becoming the PD in 2001.

PECK told ALL ACCESS, "It's been a great run for me here -- not a lot of people get 29 years at the same radio station. It's been a great privilege working with all of these wonderful people over the years. I will miss them and that part of the business. HUBBARD was great to work. I am open to any and all possibilities."

Reach PECK at lpeck93@frontiernet.net.

Meanwhile, HUBBARD SVPP GREG STRASSELL is looking for the next PD at KS95. The official posting isn't live yet but you can bombard him with your resumes, audio and programming philosophies at gstrassell@hbi.com.

« see more Net News