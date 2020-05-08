WNSH/New York

ENTERCOM Country WNSH (NEW YORK's COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK added sound bites from listeners to THOMAS RHETT's track, "Be A Light" (featuring Reba McEntire Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, and Keith Urban) and the outcome is an inspiring pick-me-up during these uncertain times.

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER caught wind of what the station did and created a video to coincide. The video includes photos taken from around NEW YORK CITY by WNSH staffers, and can be viewed here.

"Thank you to the health care heroes, frontline workers, first responders, and essential staff for keeping the light of this city burning bright," the station captioned the YOUTUBE video.

