With Mother’s Day just two days away (5/10), a half dozen Country stars have been filling our playlists with new material that’s perfectly timed for the holiday.

Leading the pack is TIM MCGRAW’s “I Called Mama,” which can be heard on the ALL ACCESS Cool New Music page here. The singer says the song is “about connecting back to what grounds you when life shakes you up. I think we all, literally and figuratively, when our life gets out of control … when the world starts getting out of control and you feel a little unbalanced … and you can’t quite figure out where home base is … we all want to call mama and connect to something that really matters.”

Also released TODAY (5/8) is songwriter/producer COREY CROWDER’s “My Poor Mama,” which includes the amusing lyrics, “If saving my can was worth a million dollars / Then nobody’d be richer than my poor mama.” Listen here.

Country legend WILLIE NELSON just premiered his version of the 1977 JOHNNY PAYCHECK hit “I’m The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised.” It’s from his forthcoming LEGACY RECORDINGS album, “First Rose Of Spring,” due FRIDAY, JULY 3rd. Watch the lyric video here.

The SWON BROTHERS will be offering a free download of their new song, “Mommas,” for 48 hours this weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day. "Things have been tough emotionally and financially for a lot of people lately,” said the duo’s ZACH SWON. “Offering this song for free just seems like the right thing to do.” They also dropped a lyric video for the song this week. Watch it here.

ADAM DOLEAC dropped a special Mother’s Day video for “Mom And Daddy’s Money,” featuring fan photos and videos. See it here.

Finally, HIGH VALLEY released a special acoustic Mother’s Day version of their song, “Your Mama.” Listen here.

