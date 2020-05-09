Little Richard (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Rock & Roll legend LITTLE RICHARD (RICHARD WAYNE PENNIMAN) has died at the age of 87. The cause of death is cancer, according to his son, DANNY JONES PENNIMAN.

One of the founding fathers of Rock & Roll, LITTLE RICHARD's monster hits include Tutti Frutti”, “Long Tall Sally”,“Rip It Up”, “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly." His influence on music has rolled through the decades.

According to ROLLING STONE, "Starting with “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, LITTLE RICHARD cut a series of unstoppable hits – “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958 – driven by his simple, pumping piano, gospel-influenced vocal exclamations and sexually charged (often gibberish) lyrics.

“I heard LITTLE RICHARD and JERRY LEE LEWIS, and that was it,” ELTON JOHN told ROLLING STONE in 1973. “I didn’t ever want to be anything else. I’m more of a LITTLE RICHARD stylist than a JERRY LEE LEWIS, I think. JERRY LEE is a very intricate piano player and very skillful, but LITTLE RICHARD is more of a pounder.”

« see more Net News