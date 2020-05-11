Little Richard (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Updating our story from the weekend, the world is paying tribute to Rock & Roll legend LITTLE RICHARD (RICHARD WAYNE PENNIMAN) who has died at the age of 87 this past SATURDAY (NET NEWS 5/9) in NASHVILLE. The cause of death was bone cancer, according to his son, DANNY JONES PENNIMAN.

The self-proclaimed “Architect Of Rock And Roll,” RICHARD was a cornerstone of the initial class of inductees into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1986, and an inspiration to early BRITISH INVASION bands like THE BEATLES and ROLLING STONES.

Many great words of tribute are found in ROLLING STONE, HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, and VARIETY.

According to ROLLING STONE, "Starting with “Tutti Frutti” in 1956, LITTLE RICHARD cut a series of unstoppable hits – “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up” that same year, “Lucille” in 1957, and “Good Golly Miss Molly” in 1958 – driven by his simple, pumping piano, gospel-influenced vocal exclamations and sexually charged (often gibberish) lyrics.

“I heard LITTLE RICHARD and JERRY LEE LEWIS, and that was it,” ELTON JOHN told ROLLING STONE in 1973. “I didn’t ever want to be anything else. I’m more of a LITTLE RICHARD stylist than a JERRY LEE LEWIS, I think. JERRY LEE is a very intricate piano player and very skillful, but LITTLE RICHARD is more of a pounder.”

LITTLE RICHARD’s songs are the stuff of pop culture mythology, including “Tutti Frutti,” his 1955 breakthrough, included in the NATIONAL RECORDING REGISTRY of the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, which stated “his unique vocalizing over the irresistible beat announced a new era in music.” As his entry in the HALL OF FAME states, on songs like “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “[LITTLE RICHARD’s] frantically charged piano playing and raspy, shouted vocals defined the dynamic sound of rock and roll.” LITTLE RICHARD kick-started the musical revolution in the ‘50s that would reverberate the next decade and still be felt more than 65 years later.

Born DECEMBER 5th, 1932 in MACON, GA, RICHARD was the third oldest of 12 children of CHARLES “BUD” PENNIMAN, a church deacon who sold bootleg moonshine and owned a nightclub, forever setting the God-and-Devil contradiction within his son’s own work.

Nicknamed “Lil’ RICHARD” by his family because of his small, skinny frame, he was a mischievous child who began singing in church when he was still young. A birth deformity left him with one leg shorter than the other, his unusual gait gave him an androgynous, sometimes effeminate bent. From his religious background, LITTLE RICHARD’s early influences were gospel performers such as BROTHER JOE MAY, SISTER ROSETTA THARPE, MAHALIA JACKSON and MARION WILLIAMS.

He learned to play alto sax while still in high school, obtaining a part-time job at MACON CITY AUDITORIUM for the local secular and gospel concert promoter, selling Coca-Cola. When SISTER ROSETTA THARPE heard the then-14-year-old sing, she invited him on-stage to join her, and the crowd’s cheers hooked him for good. He eventually joined a traveling medicine show in 1948, recalling “Caldonia” as the first secular R&B song he ever learned. He first used the name LITTLE RICHARD while playing in BUSTER BROWN’S ORCHESTRA, then earned a reputation as a drag performer in a series of vaudeville groups. Listening to more R&B, LITTLE RICHARD was heavily influenced by performers like BILLY WRIGHT’s flamboyance and showmanship, gaining notoriety for his own full-blast stage shows.

WRIGHT introduced LITTLE RICHARD to his manager ZENAS SEARS, a local DJ, who recorded him at his radio station, which led to a contract with RCA VICTOR in 1951. One of the songs he recorded, a blues ballad, “Every Hour,” was his first single, and turned into a regional hit in his native GEORGIA. RICHARD left RCA VICTOR in 1952, worked as a dishwasher for GREYHOUND LINES, then formed THE TEMPO TOPPERS, which began to perform as part of blues package tours in clubs across the South.

RICHARD signed with DON ROBEY’s PEACOCK RECORDS in ’53, recording eight sides, including four with JOHNNY OTIS, but that deal went south, forcing him to abandon THE TEMPO TOPPERS to form the hard-hitting R&B outfit, THE UPSETTERS. In FEBRUARY ’55, ART RUPE helped LITTLE RICHARD buy out his PEACOCK contract and hooked him up with producer ROBERT “BUMPS’ BLACKWELL, who saw him as the label’s answer to RAY CHARLES. Expressing his preference for FATS DOMINO, LITTLE RICHARD began recording at COSIMO MATASSA’s J&M STUDIOS in NEW ORLEANS, with several of FATS’ musicians, including drummer EARL PALMER and sax player LEE ALLEN.

Taking a break between sessions at the DEW DROP INN, LITTLE RICHARD performed a sassy little number he used to improvise back in his days on the club circuit, “Tutti Frutti,” its a cappella intro based on a specific drum rhythm he came up with. By NOVEMBER, “Tutti Frutti,” reportedly recorded in three takes, was released as a single and became an instant hit, rising to #2 on BILLBOARD’s Rhythm And Blues chart and #17 on the pop chart. His next single, “Long Tall Sally,” went #1 on the R&B chart and went Top 10 on the pop chart in both the U.S. and U.K. Both sold one million copies. He added new blood to the increasingly funk-driven UPSETTERS, including leader GRADY GAINES, and began touring around the country, wowing audiences with his incredible act, attracting mixed-race audiences at a time when music was very segregated.

LITTLE RICHARD had nine U.S. hits and five BRITISH smashes in 1956, including classics like “Slippin’ And Slidin’,” “Rip It Up,” “Ready Teddy,” “The Girl Can’t Help It” and “Lucille,” which inspired “crossover” covers by PAT BOONE, ELVIS PRESLEY and BILL HALEY. That same year, he took small roles in a trio of movies, “Don’t Knock The Rock,” “Mister Rock And Roll” and FRANK TASHLIN’s “The Girl Can’t Help It,” where his howling title song accompanied the sight of JAYNE MANSFIELD causing the milkman’s bottles to overflow. With more hits like “Good Golly Miss Molly,” LITTLE RICHARD scored 18 hit singles in less than three years.

His debut album, “Here’s Little Richard,” came out in MAY, 1957, reaching #13 on the BILLBOARD chart, and he moved to a mansion in LOS ANGELES, embarking on a package tour in AUSTRALIA with GENE VINCENT and EDDIE COCHRAN, in the middle of which he decided to give up secular rock and roll in favor of a life in the ministry, a move that foreshadowed then-CASSIUS CLAY’s decision to step away from boxing in favor of his religious beliefs, renaming himself MUHAMMAD ALI. RICHARD even enrolled at OAKWOOD COLLEGE in HUNTSVILLE, AL, to study theology. A month after his conversion, he met ERNESTINE CAMPBELL, a secretary from WASHINGTON, DC, whom he married on JULY 11th, 1959.

LITTLE RICHARD began recording gospel, experiencing success with “He’s Not Just A Soldier” and “Crying In The Chapel,” with “He Got What He Wanted” reaching the Top 40 in the U.K. In 1962, DON ARDEN persuaded LITTLE RICHARD to tour EUROPE with opening act SAM COOKE. When RICHARD took the stage with organist BILLY PRESTON and broke into “Long Tall Sally,” all “hell” broke loose. BRIAN EPSTEIN got THE BEATLES on the bill, with the fledgling group opening for RICHARD at the STAR CLUB in HAMBURG, where they had their famous residency. The next fall, LITTLE RICHARD returned with the ROLLING STONES on the bill, and ended up starring in his own GRANADA TELEVISION special, “The LITTLE RICHARD Spectacular.”

Returning briefly to SPECIALITY for five songs, he then signed with VEE JAY for “LITTLE RICHARD Is Back,” and its first single, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” In SEPTEMBER 1964, JIMI HENDRIX joined the UPSETTERS, recording the soul ballad, “I Don’t Know What You’ve Got (But It’s Got Me),” with RICHARD and BILLY PRESTON, before getting fired for upstaging his boss. LITTLE RICHARD ended up recording for several more labels, including MODERN RECORDS, OKEH RECORDS (marking a reunion with producer LARRY WILLIAMS) and finally, in late ’67, BRUNSWICK.

The backlash from leaving the gospel world affected LITTLE RICHARD’s career, though by 1968, he had sold 32 million records, and began concentrating on live performances rather than the studio. In 1969, he made a splash at the ATLANTIC CITY POP FESTIVAL, stealing the show from the likes of JANIS JOPLIN, then doing the same to JOHN LENNON at the TORONTO POP FESTIVAL, becoming a regular on the late-night talk show circuit with JOHNNY CARSON and DICK CAVETT.

He signed with REPRISE RECORDS in 1970, releasing “The Rill Thing,” which included charted singles “Freedom Blues” and “Greenwood, Mississippi.” He performed on sessions for CANNED HEAT and BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, then stole the show in the 1973 documentary, “Let The Good Times Roll.”

A $112 million lawsuit against SPECIALTY RECORDS for non-payment of royalties was eventually settled out of court. In 1985, CHARLES WHITE’s authorized biography, “The Life And Times Of Little Richard - The Quasar Of Rock,” focused attention on him once again, which was followed by what ROLLING STONE termed “a formidable comeback.”

He appeared in PAUL MAZURSKY’s film “Down And Out In Beverly Hills,” co-writing “Great Gosh A’Mighty” with BILLY PRESTON for the soundtrack. In 1990, he contributed a spoken-word rap on LIVING COLOUR’s hit song, “Elvis Is Dead,” and recorded “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” for a hit DISNEY RECORDS children’s album in 1992.

A 2000 biopic, “LITTLE RICHARD,” starred LEON ROBINSON, who received an NAACP IMAGE AWARD nomination, while RICHARD did a duet with JERRY LEE LEWIS of THE BEATLES’ “I Saw Her Standing There” for The Killer’s 2006 album, “Last Man Standing.” The two performed alongside JOHN FOGERTY at the 2008 GRAMMY AWARDS.

At a JUNE 2012 performance at HOWARD THEATER in WASHINGTON, DC, LITTLE RICHARD was, according to ROLLING STONE, “still full of fire, still a master showman, his voice still loaded with deep gospel and raunchy power.” In JUNE 2015, he appeared at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE to receive an award and raise funds for the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN ART AND CULTURE.

Over the years, his health problems included sciatica in his left leg, replacement surgery on his left hip and he suffered a heart attack in SEPTEMBER, 2013.

LITTLE RICHARD’s many honors include a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME (1990), the GRAMMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (1993), RHYTHM AND BLUES FOUNDATION’s Lifetime Achievement Award (1994), BMI ICON (2002), SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (2003) and the BLUES HALL OF FAME (2015).

R&B pioneer JOHNNY OTIS once said of LITTLE RICHARD, “He is twice as valid artistically and important historically as ELVIS PRESLEY, THE BEATLES and THE ROLLING STONES put together.”

LITTLE RICHARD is survived by his son, DANNY JONES, whom he adopted in 1962 while married to his ex-wife ERNESTINE CAMPBELL. The couple divorced in 1963.

