Andre Harrell (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Updating our story from SATURDAY (NET NEWS 5/9), the music world is saddened by the loss of veteran music executive ANDRE HARRELL has died at the age of 59. The cause of death is not yet known.

A native NEW YORKER, he was the Founder of UPTOWN RECORDS; former Pres./CEO of MOTOWN RECORDS; former DEF JAM VP/GM; and credited for signing SEAN “PUFFY” “P DIDDY” COMBS to his first record contract. HARREL was Vice Chairman at DIDDY's REVOLT TV NETWORK.

According to VARIETY, "A miniseries about the rise of the late ANDRE HARRELL’s UPTOWN RECORDS is still in the works and moving ahead at BET following the veteran music executive’s death. But with production throughout the television business shut down due to the CORONAVIRUS pandemic, no premiere date or timetable for the start of shooting has been set."

TMZ has more: MARIAH CAREY said, "Why ANDRE ... My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever." DJ D-NICE said, "Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, ANDRE HARRELL." VIOLA DAVIS ... " RIP ANDRE HARRELL ... thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon." And, AVA DuVERNAY tweeted, "Saluting ANDRE HARRELL. The architect of so much music, so much culture.

