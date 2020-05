KATM Raises Money

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/MODESTO, CA raised more than $1,500 for SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK with its “CALIFORNIA Country Guitar Pull” virtual concert on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6th.

Livestreamed on FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE, the show’s entertainers were CALIFORNIA natives GARY ALLAN, JON PARDI, CAM, TYLER RICH and DEVIN DAWSON, all performing from their homes.

