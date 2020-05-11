Little Richard Tribute

The creators over at BENZTOWN have been very busy putting together tributes for LITTLE RICHARD and ROY HORN of SIEGFRIED & ROY who died from CORONAVIRUS complications at age 75.

Please check out the BENZTOWN audio tribute to one of the pioneers of rock and roll, LITTLE RICHARD, who died (5/0) in NASHVILLE, TN, at age 87, right here. LITTLE RICHARD, whose real name was RICHARD WAYNE PENNIMAN, was born in MACON, GA, IN DECEMBER 1932. He had been in poor health for several years, suffering from hip problems, a stroke and a heart attack.

LITTLE RICHARD's career began in the late 40's, when he signed with RCA VICTOR, but his breakthrough came when he joined SPECIALTY RECORDS in 1955 and released a string of flamboyant singles, including "Tutti Frutti", "Long Tall Sally", "Rip It Up", "The Girl Can't Help It", "Lucille", "Keep A-Knockin'" and "Good Golly, Miss Molly", among others, making him a star on both sides of the ATLANTIC.

The LITTLE RICHARD audio tribute was written by BILL ROYAL, voiced by SEAN ANDRE', and produced by MATT ANDERSON.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute to GERMAN entertainer ROY HORN of the famed LAS VEGAS stage duo SIEGFRIED & ROY can heard, here. HORN died FRIDAY (5/8) in a LAS VEGAS hospital from complications related to COVID-19. He was 75.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute to ROY HORN was produced by TOM GREEN and written and voiced by BILL ROYAL

