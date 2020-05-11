Carson Lee Crandall

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to two prominent Country music ladies who became first-time moms just in time for Mother’s Day. RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE MD LEXI CARTER welcomed son CARSON LEE CRANDALL on FRIDAY, MAY 8th. She posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “My heart is so full.”

Also on MAY 8th, SPOTIFY Head of Artist & Label Partnerships, NASHVILLE BRITTANY SCHAFFER welcomed daughter SCARLETT LEE SCHAFFER. The new mom posted on FACEBOOK, “Last night our long awaited little princes decided to make her early debut! … She is absolutely perfect!”

