Specials

FOX NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates three one-hour specials, two based on the network's podcasts, for the MEMORIAL DAY weekend.

The specials include the "TREY GOWDY PODCAST SPECIAL," an episode of the former SOUTH CAROLINA Republican Congressman's new podcast; the "PROUD AMERICAN PODCAST SPECIAL" with JOHNNY JOEY JONES; and "AMERICA TOGETHER," a show on how Americans are helping each other during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS crisis.

The specials will be available for download on the affiliate website on MAY 21st and promos will be available starting MAY 18th.

