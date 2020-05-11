Evening Changes

CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO is adding a weeknight "sports-focused" talk show with evening news anchor ROB MARTIER for 7-9p (CT), reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The new show replaces JENNIFFER WEIGEL, who joined WLS in MARCH 2019 as part of MANCOW MULLER's morning show and moved to 10p-midnight in OCTOBER and to the 7-9p slot in NOVEMBER. MARTIER joined WLS in 2018 after stints at crosstown CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ and then-TRIBUNE MEDIA News-Talk WGN-A.

