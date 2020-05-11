Philip & Skip

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO afternoon hosts SKIP ECHEVERRIA and PHILIP TERESI helped bring a police stand-off with a barricaded man to a peaceful conclusion FRIDAY afternoon (5/8).

FOX affiliate KMPH-TV (FOX 26) reports that the man, embroiled in a standoff with the FRESNO COUNTY Probation Department in CLOVIS, CA, called into the show, telling the hosts that he wanted to be heard. The hosts talked to the man and convinced him to surrender to the police.

Hear the segment here:

