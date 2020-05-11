Deal With The Aristokrat Group

UNIVERSAL MUSIC FRANCE (UMF), a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG)has entered into a strategic partnership with THE ARISTOKRAT GROUP, an African entertainment company which operates from LAGOS, NIGERIA and is best known for discovering and developing BURNA BOY, one of the biggest acts in the African music industry.

This strategic partnership consists of both a label deal, as well as a publishing deal through UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG). ARISTOKRAT GROUP and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP will work closely together to discover and develop exciting new African talent, giving artists and songwriters the opportunity to reach global audiences with support from UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP companies around the world.

« see more Net News