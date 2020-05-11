Bill Hendrich

In the wake of BEASLEY's reopening plans, ALL ACCESS canvased a number of the major radio companies for their thoughts. COX MEDIA GROUP EVP/Radio BILL HENDRICH told ALL ACCESS:

"We are working on plans and modify them with every piece of new information that comes out of our markets. Our primary focus is on employee safety and the concerns that a number of employees have around the safety of the work environment, child care, home-schooling etc.

"Like all other businesses that want to open up, it is a challenge to meet the concerns and needs of a diverse employee base, but we are going to do our best to get that done."

