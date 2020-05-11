Cancelled For 2020

Another trade convention has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, with GREATER PUBLIC and PBS pulling the plug on the 2020 PUBLIC MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING CONFERENCE (PMDMC). The show was scheduled for JULY 21-24 in ATLANTA.

GREATER PUBLIC Pres./CEO JOYCE MCDONALD said, "This event is the highlight of our year. It’s a time to come together to be inspired by one another, focus on professional development, and learn the things that allow public media to fulfill its essential public service. These are things we need now more than ever. That’s why we at GREATER PUBLIC are turning our planning efforts and brainpower toward a series of SUMMER events that will do just that. I’ll share more details about these exciting events later this month."

