Bandsintown Live Is Now Five Days A Week

The BANDSINTOWN LIVE channel has hit 10 million viewers in a month and is now expanding from two days of live performances a week to five days a week. The channel will host a genre-inspired, themed channel showcasing emerging and established artists, on the same day every week.

Here is the weekly schedule:

MONDAY 2-6p (ET)- BANDSINTOWN OUTSKIRTS:

A mix of both established and new Country, Alt-Country, Americana and singer-songwriters

TUESDAY 2-6p (ET)- BANDSINTOWN DISCOVERY:

Featuring new and rising artists in all genres.

WEDNESDAY 2-6p (ET)- BANDSINTOWN FUSION:

An eclectic mix of music from around the world.

THURSDAY 2-6P (ET)- BANDSINTOWN ALL THE VIBES:

Featuring meaningful artists from the underground club culture to mainstream EDM, DJ, Dance, Urban, and Latin.

FRIDAY 2-6p (ET)- BANDSINTOWN #MOSTLIKED:

Celebrate new music release day with artists playing Pop/Commercial, Rock/Indie Rock, K-Pop/J-Pop, Urban, and Latin.

On weekends, BANDSINTOWN LIVE features BANDSINTOWN@HOME with takeovers by Festivals, Charities, Venues and Cities including rebroadcasts and other experiments.

BANDSINTOWN Managing Partner FABRICE SERGENT said, “We are fans first, and we know live streaming has something valuable to offer music lovers. There’s a striking intimacy to this format we think is here to stay. In a different way from live events, artists deeply connect with their fans. We are convinced that this will turn into new sources of income for such artists, helping them launch new music, sell merch or ticketed events.”

BANDSINTOWN LIVE also will empower artists with a tip jar while performing on the channel. 100% of the money received will go directly to the artist or a charity of their choice."By delivering a substantial new audience and adding a tip jar, BANDSINTOWN LIVE gives artists a way to earn money while also expanding their fan base," said SERGENT.

For more info, go to BANDSINTOWN.COM and check out the BANDSINTOWN LIVE channel here.

