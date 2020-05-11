Magellan

IRIE RADIO Triple A WOCM (OCEAN 98 (OCEAN CITY, MD has named BRANDON ‘MAGELLAN’ PAUL PD in the wake of COLLEEN CAREW exiting the station for mornings on Classic Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE.

MAGELLAN started at the station eight years ago as an intern, earning credits for college at DELAWARE TECH. Since then he has held many titles at the station. In addition to his new programming role, he also handles social, traffic, news and production!

He said, “I always wanted to work in the music industry in some way. Growing up, I was close with MARK LEVIN (THE MARK LEVIN SHOW)'s son, so I used to hang out and talk to MR. LEVIN regularly. He really helped boost my interest in radio. The music side of radio, not politics lol.”

Reach Magellan at brandon.paul@irieradio.com. CAREW’s new email is ccarew@thebayonline.com.

