Matthews

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER evening sports talk host and former ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE sports columnist BOB MATTHEWS has exited the station after 35 years on the air in the market.

The DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE reports that MATTHEWS told listeners FRIDAY (5/8) that he was not fired or furloughed but that "the coronavirus got the best of me" by bringing sports topics to a halt and that as a "rather recent diabetic." he was concerned about getting sick or making others ill.

WHAM has placed WESTWOOD ONE's MICHAEL SAVAGE in MATTHEWS' 6-8p (ET) weeknight slot.

