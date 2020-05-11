Autumn McEntire

NASHVILLE-based PLAID FLAG MUSIC has signed AUTUMN MCENTIRE to a publishing deal. The OKLAHOMA native has seen success with songs including "Radioland" (ASHLEY MCBRYDE), "Stronger Than The Truth" (REBA MCENTIRE), "Better I Drink" (MATT STELL) and "THE HAMPTONS" (WALKER COUNTY). Additionally, MCENTIRE has had two independent releases as an artist.

“We are thrilled to welcome AUTUMN to PLAID FLAG MUSIC,” said Sr. Creative Director KENDALL WARREN. “She’s incredible. We have always admired her work and now are so excited to be partnering with her. She’s an amazing writer, but an even better person. She will add incredible value to our team and we can’t wait for the future.”

"Working with KENDALL and [Creative Dir.] COURTNEY [BLAKE] and the entire PLAID FLAG team has been an answer to prayer," said MCENTIRE. "I love their energy, worth ethic, drive, and how they love songs like I love songs. I’m very much looking forward to our future together. If nothing else, we're gonna have a lot of fun.”

