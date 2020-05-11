Former President Passes Away

Former WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL/ROCHESTER President BILL PEARCE passed away SATURDAY night (5/9) in ROCHESTER at 95, the station is reporting.

PEARCE served as President of the company, which started with PBS affiliate WXXI-TV and added Classical WXXI-F in 1974 and acquired what became News-Talk WXXI-A (formerly WSAY-A and WRTK-A) in 1984, in 1969 through his 1995 retirement.

