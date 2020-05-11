Q1

CUMULUS MEDIA first quarter net revenue dropped 14.8% year-to-year to $227.9 million, with net income off from a gain of $451,000 to a loss of $7.351 million (2 to -36 cents/share) and Adjusted EBITDA falling 33.7% to $27.725 million. On a same station basis, net revenue slipped 11.2% to $226.5 million.

Broadcast radio revenue dipped 16.5% (same station down 13.3%) to $187,626,000, comprised of spot revenue of $121.9 million (off 12.6%) and network revenue of $65.7 million (down 22.9%). Digital revenue rose 30% to $21.9 million.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "Regardless of the challenge, the CUMULUS team has focused acutely on what matters most, moved decisively where it will make a difference, and executed every effort efficiently and with an eye toward creating value. Our reaction to this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has been no different. We entered MARCH with strong financial performance, a favorable capital structure and significant liquidity, and we’ve taken swift actions that we believe will help us weather the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

"Over the past few years, we have made meaningful shifts, both culturally and strategically, expanding from our on-air radio foundation to become a multi-platform audio-first media company, delivering premium content to over a quarter billion listeners each month whenever and however they want it. With our robust portfolio of broadcast, digital, mobile and voice-activated media solutions and integrated digital marketing services, we are very well-positioned to provide advertisers with the personal connections, local impact and massive national reach that will help them quickly reconnect with their customers as the crisis wanes."

