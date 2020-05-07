Jackie Proffit

Citing the COVID-19 global pandemic’s “significant” impact on revenues, the nonprofit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL has eliminated approximately 160 positions from its fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC, according to the MEMPHIS BUSINESS JOURNAL, which cites a MAY 7th statement from the organization. The statement also says the reduction represented less than 10% of ALSAC’s total workforce. While based in MEMPHIS, ALSAC has employees in NASHVILLE and around the country who work closely with Country radio stations on radiothons and other fundraising efforts.

Among those whose positions were cut is longtime NASHVILLE-based staffer JACKIE PROFFIT from ALSAC’s “Country Cares” team. She had worked for St. JUDE for 18 years, most recently as Liaison/Radio & Entertainment Development, and Senior Specialist in that department before that.

Prior to joining ST. JUDE in 2002, PROFFIT held positions in Promotion/Marketing at DREAMWORKS RECORDS and ARISTA RECORDS NASHVILLE, and booked celebrity talent for WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated radio shows. She was also an on-air entertainment update contributor at KPLX/DALLAS. She is on the lookout for her next opportunity, and can be reached here, or by phone at (615) 479-4067.

“I am proud of they way that we worked together to further the mission of ST. JUDE, and I look forward to seeing what the music and radio industries accomplish in the future on behalf of the kids at the hospital,” PROFFIT said.

