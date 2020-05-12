Steve West R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is sad to report that legendary SAN DIEGO radio veteran STEVE WEST has died of cancer. WEST spent 30 years at Heritage Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO, beginning in 1983.

Most recently, WEST was hosting "LEGENDS OF ALTERNATIVE" on ENTERCOM Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO on SUNDAY mornings from 6-10a since 2014..

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, "We’re heartbroken that STEVE has passed on. He was a founding member of 91X and a true SAN DIEGO radio legend. His influence on, and legacy at 91X will never be forgotten. Although STEVE and I never had the chance to work together, I’ve always had huge respect for him. [SAN DIEGO radio vet] MICHAEL HALLORAN will be joining me for this week’s edition of RESURRECTION SUNDAY, where we will remember and pay tribute to STEVE."

Former long-time 91X PD KEVIN STAPLEFORD said, "I am totally floored and heartbroken that my long-time friend STEVE WEST has passed away. He has been battling cancer for years. A true warrior who used his radio platform to encourage others to look after their health and do the right thing. STEVE was a superstar during my times at 91X. When I was just starting on the air, he really looked out for me. During his stint in morning drive, he was the guy that followed me after my first overnight shifts. He had my back, gave me pointers, and took me to his favorite nightspots in TIJUANA.

"Later, when I became PD--and suddenly had to manage the same DJ's that I used to answer phones for--he was my champion. Again, looking out for me. Always encouraging. Challenging too, but he was STEVE WEST! Legend. I have a million stories about STEVE. He was a character and such a great guy. He had a huge heart, and I already miss him a ton. Thanks for everything, STEVE!"

Ex-91X PD BRYAN SCHOCK, who was currently working with WEST at ALT 94/9, said, "I’m in absolute shock at the moment…shock. It is with extremely heavy heart that I am letting you know that my dear friend, OUR dear friend, father and my brother from another mother, STEVE VINTNER who is known to many of us as STEVE WEST, has passed on from this earth and made his way into radio heaven where he’s back hanging out with BISCUIT. My heart goes out to his daughter NATASHA and to all of his immediate family and friends.

"As most of you know, STEVE has been fighting several different forms of cancer for many years now and even after the major surgery he had a year ago SEPTEMBER, he continued to keep going on strong...really strong! As ALT 949 head boss Jeremy said to me just moments ago “Steve’s attitude was so positive that you just felt that he would live forever.”

“This I know, STEVE will live forever in the hearts of everyone who ever came in contact with him…and that’s a whole lotta people! I also want you to know that he loved and appreciated each and every one of you who were in his life. Honestly, I am so heartbroken that I’m at a loss for words beyond what I’ve said. Please feel free to post a thought or memory that you have of STEVE. I know him well enough to know that he’s checking his FACEBOOK page several times a day. Peace be with you my friend. I love you."

WEST had been battling cancer for many years. The FACEBOOK messages are pouring in about the iconic Alternative Radio air personality.

