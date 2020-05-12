Enzo Valdez

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PHILIPPINES, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP taps ENZO VALDEZ as MD effective immediately. He joins UMG from the SINDIKATO GROUP, which he founded in 2010, where he held the position of Pres./CEO.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC SOUTHEAST ASIA CEO/SVP ASIA CALVIN WONG said, “We are delighted to welcome ENZO to our senior management team for the region. ENZO is a creative force, musical innovator, seasoned executive and enthusiastic entrepreneur, and the perfect person to lead UNIVERSAL MUSIC PHILIPPINES into the future. While UMG continues to be a powerhouse in international repertoire in the country, ENZO’s appointment will allow us to grow aggressively domestic music, artist management and touring business together with the teams in the Philippines. Under his leadership, I am confident UMG and our MCA MUSIC PHILIPPINES label will continue to lead the market, reinforcing our position as the most exciting home for artists and talent in the PHILIPPINES.”

VALDEZ said, “I am excited to join the team here in the PHILIPPINES. My life and career so far, has always been built around music and helping artists, so I am delighted to being able to continue doing this on a larger scale. I'm eager to learn from CALVIN and the global UMG family, and I look forward to injecting my passion and creativity into the company and having many successes in the future.”

