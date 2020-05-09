Drops Show

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Sports KWSN-A-K251BH (FOX SPORTS 98.1 FM/1230 AM)/SIOUX FALLS, SD has dropped the local 3-6p (CT) "SPORTS TALK" show with CRAIG MATTICK and JOHN GASKINS.

The SIOUX FALLS ARGUS LEADER reports that the show was cancelled due to lack of sports activity and revenue in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and that MATTICK, who had hosted the show for 19 years with various co-hosts, and GASKINS have been laid off. On social media, GASKINS has urged fans to contact the station to bring the show back.

PODCASTS: "Sports Talk with Craig & John Finale (?) A U.S. Senator,Vikings Hall of Famer, titans of Sioux Falls sports industry, and loyal listeners call to say goodbye... for now. Call or write Midwest Communications to bring the show back! link >> https://t.co/NEWlih0rGr pic.twitter.com/nPGMGG30NB — FOX Sports 98.1 Sioux Falls (@KWSNSports) May 9, 2020

For those who have e-mailed or called KWSN managers with your support of the show, THANK YOU! I mean this: The managers and sales executives at Midwest Communications are good humans and were always nice me. EVERYONE is hurting in this economy, including them. Nobody should be. — John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) May 11, 2020

