Temporary Comedy Channel

SIRIUSXM is adding another pop-up limited run channel to its comedy lineup with "COMEDIANS IN QUARANTINE," a channel with interviews from its other comedy channels involving how omedians are dealing with quarantining at home.

The channel will air for one day, TOMORROW (5/13), on channel 105 and then move to a streaming channel for the remainder of MAY. Included on the channel will be interviews with SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO, RICKY GERVAIS, TIFFANY HADDISH, HOWIE MANDEL, RACHEL FEINSTEIN, ANDREW DICE CLAY, BERT KREISCHER, COLIN QUINN, ADAM FERRARA, MYQ KAPLAN, MARINA FRANKLIN, and others.

