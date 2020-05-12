This Weekend

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced the lineup for its three-day online virtual music festival, "Sounds Like Home," featuring local TWIN CITIES artists and streaming this weekend. The artists will be compensated for their performances through the LEGACY AMENDMENT ARTS AND CULTURAL FUND.

“Our local artists are vital to the future of our music community. This is a challenging time to create space where we can celebrate music together, but we’ve seen the passion of music fans has not been lessened by social distancing,” said THE CURRENT Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR. “Our listeners come to us to feel connected to the music community. Sounds Like Home is a great way to do that by giving us a shared experience that supports the local artists we love.”

The schedule includes:

FRIDAY (5/15); 2p (CT), P.O.S; 3p, GULLY BOYS; 4p, CHASTITY BROWN; 5p, DWYNELL ROLLAND; 6p. REINA DEL CID; 7p, DAVE SIMONETT

SATURDAY (5/16): 2p. KARA LAUDON; 3p. 26 BATS!; 4p, KISS THE TIGER; 5p, NUR-D; 6p, DAVID HUCKFELT; 7p, REMO DRIVE

SUNDAY (5/17): 10a, SOPHIA ERIS; 11a, LADY LARK; 12p, CHARLIE PARR; 1p, HAR MAR SUPERSTAR; 2p, YAM HAUS

