The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2020 Regional EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for excellence in broadcast journalism. Over 750 awards in 14 regions were handed out, including 36 podcast winners; amont the big winners were rural TEXAS public broadcaster MARFA PUBLIC RADIO with 10 wins and RIO SALADO COLLEGE News-Talk-Jazz-Blues KJZZ/PHOENIX, UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE, BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, and MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI with 7 wins each.

“MURROW AWARD-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman TERENCE SHEPHERD. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

“The regional RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD recipients we announce today are doing an exemplary job of serving their communities by seeking and reporting the truth, raising issues that often serve as catalysts for positive change in their viewing and listening areas,” said RTDNA Executive Director/COO DAN SHELLEY. “I couldn’t be more proud of the high quality of responsible journalist as evidenced by these winners.”

See the complete list of winners here.

