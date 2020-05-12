Adds FSR

CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS has added FOX SPORTS RADIO for weeknights and weekends, including the weekday evening JASON SMITH SHOW WITH MIKE HARMON and the overnight BEN MALLER SHOW.

“I’m very pleased to add FOX SPORTS RADIO to THE TICKET's weeknight, overnight and weekend programming line-up,” said PD JEFF CATLIN. “FOX SPORTS RADIO’s entertaining and informative personality-driven programming aligns nicely with THE TICKET brand, our local personalities and our rabid P1 listeners.”

