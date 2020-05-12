Joe Fang (Credit: Aura Photo Art)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP today announced JOE FANG has been named as the company's first-ever Managing Director, China, effective immediately. FANG will be based in BEIJING and report to UMPG President, Australia and Asia Pacific Region, ANDREW JENKINS.

FANG will be responsible for the development of UMPG CHINA at its new BEIJING headquarters, where he'll oversee business strategy and growth of the company’s CHINESE language roster in a booming market. He will lead the development of UMPG HONG KONG as the region's leading music publisher. The UMPG China team will work closely with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP in CHINA, and local partners to develop cornerstones for the CHINESE music industry in a brand-new era.

UMPG COO MARC CIMINO said, "Continuing with our efforts to be best-in-class around the world, we have put a strong and strategic emphasis on UMPG's growth in CHINA. There is no one better suited to accomplish that than JOE FANG who is leading us in what has become a very exciting territory for our songwriters."

FANG said, "I am thankful to have ANDREW JENKINS' guidance as my mentor along the way. We are proud to be led by JODY GERSON, a true aspiration for me and my team, and MARC CIMINO who provides incredible support and trust."

FANG most recently served as Head of Production at BASE MEDIA, a studio which provides high-quality content and vendor services to both CHINA and U.S. partners, leading a core team of creative executives and producers in locating high-quality intellectual properties and developing them into premium content for U.S. and CHINA markets.

UMPG recently joined the MUSIC COPYRIGHT SOCIETY OF CHINA (MCSC) and is working in that country to support local songwriters and help them achieve their greatest creative and commercial potential; protect intellectual property rights; maximize the value of musical works; and provide songwriters with transparent and timely royalty distribution systems. Further, and in order to foster a healthy music copyright environment in CHINA, UMPG is also deepening its cooperation with CHINESE DSPs, tech companies and content providers.

